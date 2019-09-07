1  of  27
Parents indicted after allegedly administering meth to child who died

U.S. & World

by: WKRN

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parents from Manchester have been indicted on second degree murder after their child died from drugs.

Allison Hall and Aaron McCutcheon were indicted Thursday on eight counts. Those charges range from murder, to drug distribution to child neglect and others.

According to the indictment, the parents administered meth to their child, Breezy McCutcheon, which caused her to die in January 2018.

Two other children are listed in the indictment as well. It states the parents apparently exposed another child to drugs and put a third child in extreme danger.

Hall is being held on a $180,000 bond and McCutcheon on a $245,000 bond.

