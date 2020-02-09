Passengers, flight attendant injured in turbulent trip from Charlotte to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A turbulent flight from Charlotte, N.C. destined for McGhee Tyson Airport in Tennessee left several passengers and a flight attendant aboard the American Airlines aircraft injured early Friday morning.

According to officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority incident report, officers responded to the airport gate after American Eagle flight 5634 landed initially concerning an injured flight attendant. Officers with the Airport Authority learned that several passengers had also been injured in the turbulent flight.

The incident report stating that several passengers were triaged by Airport Authority officers and AMR personnel on the aircraft.

Six people were taken to the hospital by AMR, while one family and two others were not transported by AMR.

An Airport Authority spokesperson confirming to WATE 6 On Your Side that a total of 11 people were injured in the incident aboard flight 5634.

The flight had departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 12:13 a.m. Knoxville was the intended destination.

The pilots of the flight told officials that while on the descent to McGhee Tyson from 19,000 feet to 16,000 feet, the aircraft encountered heavy turbulence and the fasten-seat belt signs were turned on.

The pilots were able to land the aircraft without further incident, touching down at 1:13 a.m. Friday.

American Airlines confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side that 70 passengers, four crew members were aboard American Eagle flight 5634, operated by PSA Airlines. The aircraft was a Bombardier CRJ-900.

“Our focus is on taking care of passengers and crew members who may have been injured, and our team is reaching out to all customers on flight 5634. We are also working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding this incident,” the American Airlines statement read.

The FAA is investigating.

