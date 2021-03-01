Passionate for a Portobello? Being a Mushroom Farmer for a day.

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES- ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) I get to do all kind of fun things on TV. Utah Success Stories has turned into a combination of “Dirty Jobs” and “How It’s Made.” This time I added a little bit of “Back to the Future” in the mix and I became a mushroom farmer for a day.

Millard County. Nineteen seventy-four. MASH is a top-rated TV Show. Utahns are listening to Barbara Streisand’s The Way We Were on their eight-track tape in their Ford Pintos. A new, very special farm opens. A farm that grows of all things, mushrooms. Over forty years later Mountain View Mushrooms, is one of Millard County’s largest employers.

Danny Wardle, General Manager of Mountain View Mushrooms gave me “the knife” and gave me a lesson on harvesting my favorite fungus… mushrooms. He watched me and said, “You’re going to grab this mushroom and twist a bit. Cut the stem off and then size it.”

The process of growing mushrooms is more scientific than you think. Danny explained; “We start with compost out in our own compost yard. Then we pasteurize it. Then we add the spawn, which is the mushroom seed and that grows for a couple weeks. Then we take it back to our line and add this layer of peat moss on top of it. That peat moss is where the mushroom will actually fruit.”

What’s amazing is how small it all starts. Mushroom spores that they start with are about 5 microns in size…. smaller than you can see.

Those tiny spores grow up fast in Fillmore! Did you know that a Portobello mushroom at this stage will double in size every 24 hours?

Danny gave me a tour of the plant; “These will start with these little pins right here. They grow up into a regular size mushroom. If we thin them out like this. And we give enough space for the mushroom to grow and a little bit more time, a few extra days, we’ll grow these large portobellos.”

A staggering one hundred and ten thousand pounds of various mushrooms are being produced and sold every single week

Mountain View Mushrooms is the major supplier for the entire state of Utah as well as most of Las Vegas. They grow Portobello mushrooms, cremini mushrooms and a lot of whites.

So the next time you see mushrooms in your local grocery store, remember, they may have come from Fillmore.

