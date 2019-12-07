The USS Arizona Memorial can be seen from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Honolulu. A U.S. sailor shot and wounded several civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard Wednesday before taking their own life, the military said. The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

PEARL HARBOR, Hi (WATE)- Today marks 78 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor. On this day in 1941 Japanese planes attacked the Pearl Harbor Naval base in Hawaii, killing more than two thousand Americans.

The attack launched the U.S. into World War Two and altering the course of history. In 1944 Congress designating that December seventh as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Every year a commemoration ceremony is held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. This year the scheduled ceremony is going forward as planned despite a shooting at the base that killed two civilians and injured one other earlier this week.

One of the last surviving members of the attack, Major General Terry Max Haston will be speaking at today’s event.