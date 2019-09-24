Breaking News
Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry

by: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker’s office at the Capitol saying “no one is above the law.”

The move puts the Democratic speaker’s stamp on the investigations that have been underway in the House.

Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid.

Pelosi says the president “must be held accountable.”

Moments after Pelosi spoke, President Trump shared his displeasure with the inquiry on Twitter:

