Pence says Turkey agrees to cease-fire in Syria

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, talks with U.S Vice President Mike Pence, during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. A high level U.S. delegation arrived in Turkey on Thursday for talks on a cease-fire in Syria. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

Vice President Mike Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria.

Pence spoke after a high-level delegation of U.S. officials met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey. Pence says there will “a pause in military operations for 120 hours” to allow the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds to withdraw.

President Donald Trump tweeted “Great news out of Turkey” prior to the announcement.

The vice president says the U.S. and Turkey have “mutually committed to peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone.”

