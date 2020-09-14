Person hit, killed by Metro train Monday morning in DC

by: Allie Mannheimer

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One person was killed when they were hit by a Metro train Monday morning in Washington, D.C.

DC Fire & EMS says first responders were called to the Track Two Green line at the Gallery Place Metro at 7th and H Street NW around 6 a.m. Single tracking between Mount Vernon Square and L’Enfant Plaza were closed during the investigation, causing some delays.

The person who was hit by the train has not yet been identified.

