HOUSTON, Tx. (WRIC) — Three men have been sentenced to federal prison after illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances through a pharmacy in Texas, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Clint Carr, 33, was convicted in March for drug and money laundering conspiracies, along with other related charges. According to the DOJ, Carr co-owned and operated three different pharmacies in the Austin area.

Hasan Barnes, 56, was the pharmacist in charge at one of these pharmacy locations. According to the DOJ, Carr, Barnes and their “co-conspirators,” over the course of 18 months, unlawfully distributed over 1.5 million dosage units of controlled substances, including over 1.1 million pills of oxycodone and hydrocodone.

According to the DOJ, trial evidence showed that the pharmacy unlawfully distributed controlled substances in bulk, for cash, based mostly on forged and stolen prescriptions brought in by drug dealers posing as staff of long-term care facilities.

The pharmacy reportedly profited over $5.5 million from the unlawful sale of these controlled substances — which Carr and his co-conspirators laundered to avoid reporting requirements. According to the DOJ, Carr used these proceeds to purchase luxury watches and a $100,000 Ford pickup truck.

Carr was convicted following a five-day trial on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances, unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on June 24 and ordered to forfeit more than $700,000.

Barnes pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Fraisel Hughey, 69, a supplier-level drug dealer, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances and unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances. He was sentenced on June 23 to 20 years in prison.

Four other co-conspirators pleaded guilty in connection with the operation, two of whom are still awaiting sentencing.