Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major champion U.S. and World by: Associated Press Posted: May 23, 2021 / 07:13 PM EDT / Updated: May 23, 2021 / 07:14 PM EDT Phil Mickelson walks up the 18th fairway during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York) KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major champion. Lefty's legacy continues. 50-year-old @PhilMickelson has won the #PGAChampHe's the oldest winner in major championship history. pic.twitter.com/QsPy1kRH3i— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 23, 2021