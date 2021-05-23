Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Another hot day to end our weekend. Clear skies as we head into our evening hours but we are tracking rain up ahead to kick off your work week along with much cooler conditions.

Clouds will start to build in overnight as we have a backdoor cold front sliding through from the north giving us a chance for showers late in the day for Monday. Highs only climbing into the upper 70's and low 80's. Rain gets started northwest before making it to central Virginia closer to 1pm.