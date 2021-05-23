Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion

U.S. and World

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Phil Mickelson walks up the 18th fairway during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events