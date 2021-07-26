Philip Morris CEO sees end to cigarettes in Britain in 10 years

FILE – In this July 17, 2012 file photo, Marlboro cigarettes are displayed in Montpelier, Vt. The chief executive of the company that makes Marlboro cigarettes was quoted by Britain’s Mail on Sunday, July 25, 2021, as saying that the tobacco company foresaw an end to its sales of traditional cigarettes in Britain within 10 years. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

(AP) — The CEO of Philip Morris International was quoted by Britain’s Mail on Sunday as saying that the tobacco company foresaw an end to its sales of traditional cigarettes in Britain within 10 years.

He said he wanted “to allow this company to leave smoking behind.” Jacek Olczak was quoted as saying. “I think in the UK, ten years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking.”

Asked if that meant Philip Morris would stop selling traditional cigarettes in the UK within that time, he was quoted as saying, “Absolutely.”

Philip Morris International has said its goal is to replace cigarettes with alternatives such as its IQOS heated tobacco system. The government has said it wants to end smoking in England by 2030.