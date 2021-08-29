PHOTOS: 100+ mph wind gusts, heavy rains, strong storm surge batter Louisiana coast as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ida made landfall off the Gulf Coast of Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm, leaving millions in the storm’s path hunkered down and fearful of catastrophic damage and loss of life.

Sunday marked the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall on the Gulf Coast. The effects of that storm devastated communities from Louisiana to Mississippi and Alabama. Many lost their lives, and others were forced to relocate to different parts of the country in the days and weeks after.

Ida is expected to weaken the further inland it moves, but the initial impact from landfall of the storm was felt across the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.

Below is a gallery of photos showing the storm’s impact:

A man bikes along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Jesse Perez, right, and Sergio Hijuelo check out the high waves on Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

TOPSHOT – Rain comes down at a wall of sandbags in Montegut, Louisiana before Hurricane Ida lands on August 29, 2021. – Hurricane Ida was upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it stayed on course to hit New Orleans with maximum sustained winds reaching 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said Sunday. Ida was due to make landfall on Sunday, 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city, flooding 80 percent of New Orleans, and leaving behind 1,800 casualties and billions of dollars in damage. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Rebuilt homes stand along Jourdan Avenue near the Industrial Canal in the lower ninth ward neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 before the arrival of Hurricane Ida. – Hurricane Ida was upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it stayed on course to hit New Orleans with maximum sustained winds reaching 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said Sunday. Ida was due to make landfall on Sunday, 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city, flooding 80 percent of New Orleans, and leaving behind 1,800 casualties and billions of dollars in damage. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Firefighters look out the window from a shelter as hurricane Ida passes in Bourg, Louisiana on August 29, 2021. – Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans.”Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in an advisory. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

A man walks down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

People work inside FEMA Headquarters as Hurricane Ida makes landfall along the gulf coast, in Washington, DC, August 29, 2021. – Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans.”Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in an advisory. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden speaks about Hurricane Ida during a visit to FEMA Headquarters in Washington, DC, August 29, 2021. – Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans.”Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in an advisory. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 29: A person walks through the French Quarter ahead of Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Residents of New Orleans continue to prepare as the outer bands of the hurricane begin to cut across the city. Ida is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm later today. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A view is seen from the Claiborne Avenue Bridge towards the St. Claude Avenue Bridge, canal lock, and the Mississippi River in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 before the arrival of Hurricane Ida. – Hurricane Ida was upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it stayed on course to hit New Orleans with maximum sustained winds reaching 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said Sunday. Ida was due to make landfall on Sunday, 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city, flooding 80 percent of New Orleans, and leaving behind 1,800 casualties and billions of dollars in damage. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Jones Park in Gulfport, Miss., is flooded early Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from Hurricane Ida’s storm surge ahead of the storm’s landfall. (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald via AP)

A news crew reports on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A person pushes a shopping cart through rain and high winds past a closed restaurant on Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 during Hurricane Ida. – Hurricane Ida made landfall as “an extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm in Louisiana on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the region. “Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana,” the NHC wrote in an advisory. Ida struck the port, which is located 100 miles (160 kilometers) directly south of New Orleans, at 1655 GMT, packing maximum sustained winds estimated at 150 miles per hour. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)