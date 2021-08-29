PHOTOS: 100+ mph wind gusts, heavy rains, strong storm surge batter Louisiana coast as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ida made landfall off the Gulf Coast of Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm, leaving millions in the storm’s path hunkered down and fearful of catastrophic damage and loss of life.
Sunday marked the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall on the Gulf Coast. The effects of that storm devastated communities from Louisiana to Mississippi and Alabama. Many lost their lives, and others were forced to relocate to different parts of the country in the days and weeks after.
Ida is expected to weaken the further inland it moves, but the initial impact from landfall of the storm was felt across the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.
Below is a gallery of photos showing the storm’s impact: