PHOTOS: A day of insurrection at US Capitol

BRUSSELS (AP) — For European Union nations, Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration as the next U.S. president cannot come fast enough.

Following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, most national governments have shed any inhibition at aiming withering criticism at a sitting U.S. president. Several already embrace his rival as a beacon of hope to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties that have crumbled over the past four years.