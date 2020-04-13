PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage

U.S. & World

by: Landon Wexler

Posted: / Updated:

Bankhead Hwy, Bagley, Ala. (CBS 42)

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Counties across Alabama are facing strong winds and severe weather Easter Sunday.

Here is a photo gallery of damage across central Alabama:

  • Walker, Jefferson County Line
  • Walker, Jefferson County Line
  • Limstone Springs
  • Moulton
  • Trees down in Pinson.
  • Trees down in Walker County, Ala. Courtesy Kelly Stanton.
  • Official directing traffic amid storm. Walker, Jefferson County Line, Ala.
  • Car thrown into trees in Walker County, Ala. Courtesy Kelly Stanton
  • Flooding in Sumiton, Ala. Courtesy Isaac Robinson.
  • A tree fell on a Northport, Ala. home. Courtesy Wendy Evans.
  • Play structure destroyed after tornado hit. Blount County, Ala.
  • Tree down on Bankhead Highway in Bagley, Ala.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events