TAMPA, Fla. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in its wake. From touching down in Cayo Costa to bulldozing across Central Florida, more ramifications from the storm are being revealed as time passes.

As Ian makes its way across the Atlantic, back towards landfall on the South Carolina coast, localities are preparing for the impact they may see from the storm. Ian is expected to make landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon.

The storm’s past devastation is seen even more clearly in the images below.

Rescuers evacuate residents from the Avante at Orlando assisted living facility on S.R. 436 in Orlando, Fla., due to flooding from Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

In this image made from video, debris lies scattered at a home on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, after Hurricane Ian hit North Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo)

First responders with Orange County Fire Rescue use a boat to rescue a resident in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Congresswoman Val Demings, D-Orlando, talks to first responders during the rescuing of residents trapped by floodwaters in the Orlo Vista neighborhood in Orlando, Fla., caused by heavy rains from Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Owner Robert Leisure walks into what used to be the gift shop of the Getaway Marina in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Residents check on one another in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Mailboxes and a street sign are viewed in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Residents leave their homes in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Residents are rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A man uses his hand to measure how high water is reaching on the pickup, as the car navigates a flooded street after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

In this photo taken by a drone, shrimping boats and powerboats lie strewn atop homes after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Displaced boats rest lie strewn along the San Carlos Boulevard, one day of the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Residents and business owners cross the bridge to Fort Myers Beach, Fla., at San Carlos Boulevard and Main Street, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The island is not yet open to the general public. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

An airplane lies in a ditch at the Punta Gorda Airport in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Punta Gorda, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jonathan Strong dives into flood waters while he and his girlfriend, Kylie Dodd, knock on doors in a flooded mobile home community in Iona, an unincorporated community in Lee County near Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Strong, who is unaffiliated with any volunteer group, said he came out to help because, “I can’t just sit around while my house is intact and let other people suffer. It’s what we do; community helping community.” (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

CORRECTS SPELLING TO MYERS INSTEAD OF MEYERS – Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach. Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

In this photo provided by Cheynne Prevatt, Prevatt’s home, seen Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, was damaged by Hurricane Ian and by a fallen palm tree, making it uninhabitable, in Englewood, Fla. (Cheynne Prevatt via AP)

Livestock stand in a flooded field in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Aerial photo of the damaged Sanibel Causeway that connects Fort Myers, Fla., to the island community seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

This photo provided by Naples Fire-Rescue Department crews help rescue a stranded motorist from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Officials say rain and overflow from rivers is causing severe flooding near parts of Florida’s Atlantic coast as storm Ian makes its way back out to sea. (Naples Fire-Rescue Department via AP)

This photo provided by Naples Fire-Rescue Department crews help rescue a stranded motorist from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Officials say rain and overflow from rivers is causing severe flooding near parts of Florida’s Atlantic coast as storm Ian makes its way back out to sea. (Naples Fire-Rescue Department via AP)

A worker moves a sandbag after a pump was placed to remove water from the Battery as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)