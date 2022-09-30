TAMPA, Fla. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in its wake. From touching down in Cayo Costa to bulldozing across Central Florida, more ramifications from the storm are being revealed as time passes.
As Ian makes its way across the Atlantic, back towards landfall on the South Carolina coast, localities are preparing for the impact they may see from the storm. Ian is expected to make landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon.
The storm’s past devastation is seen even more clearly in the images below.