RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Cloudy skies will be with us for the rest of today and there's the chance of a few spotty showers during the afternoon and evening. It will be cooler with highs only around 80 because of the added cloud cover.

Mostly cloudy skies will be across the region for this evening with a few spotty showers but look for the rain to pick up in intensity East of I-95 after midnight tonight. We will have our overnight lows fall back into the middle 60s across most of central Virginia.