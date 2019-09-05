Photos: Possible tornado brings damage to Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WRIC) — A possible tornado or large waterspout appeared near Emerald Isle Thursday morning, according to the town’s Facebook page.
The post from Emerald Isle, NC was shared around 11 a.m., and showed damage caused by the storm just two hours before.
“Shortly after 9:00 am Thursday, September 5, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado. There is property damage in the vicinity of Islander and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Park suffered the most severe damage,” the post read.
It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.
