1  of  3
Breaking News
Photos: Possible tornado brings damage to Emerald Isle Water main break disrupting service in downtown Richmond Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics
1  of  6
Closings
Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Department of Corrections - Haynesville Middlesex County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Photos: Possible tornado brings damage to Emerald Isle

U.S. & World

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WRIC) — A possible tornado or large waterspout appeared near Emerald Isle Thursday morning, according to the town’s Facebook page.

The post from Emerald Isle, NC was shared around 11 a.m., and showed damage caused by the storm just two hours before.

“Shortly after 9:00 am Thursday, September 5, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado. There is property damage in the vicinity of Islander and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Park suffered the most severe damage,” the post read.  

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events