Photos: Possible tornado brings damage to Emerald Isle

Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WRIC) — A possible tornado or large waterspout appeared near Emerald Isle Thursday morning, according to the town’s Facebook page.

The post from Emerald Isle, NC was shared around 11 a.m., and showed damage caused by the storm just two hours before.

Damage is being assessed after a tornado touched down in Emerald Isle. During hurricanes, tornadoes can form quickly with little warning. The threat of tornadoes will persist across portions of central & eastern NC through Fri. as Dorian’s bands expand north.



🎥 by Carteret Co. pic.twitter.com/9QYFiUBNHA — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 5, 2019

“Shortly after 9:00 am Thursday, September 5, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado. There is property damage in the vicinity of Islander and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Park suffered the most severe damage,” the post read.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

