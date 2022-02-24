(WRIC / AP) – Russian troops invaded Ukraine Thursday with air and missile strikes in Kyiv and other cities. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” According to Ukrainian officials, Russian troops moved in from the north, east and south. Explosions were heard before dawn as world leaders decried the invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically-elected government.
PHOTOS: Scenes from Russia’s invasion into Ukraine
by: Associated Press
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter