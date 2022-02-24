(WRIC / AP) – Russian troops invaded Ukraine Thursday with air and missile strikes in Kyiv and other cities. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” According to Ukrainian officials, Russian troops moved in from the north, east and south. Explosions were heard before dawn as world leaders decried the invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically-elected government.

Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Police officers inspect the area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A man and woman stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Women show posters in support of Ukraine as they attend a demonstration along the street near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

The aftermath of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People walk past the aftermath of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

This photo shows a view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A Ukrainian soldier talks with her comrades sitting in a shelter at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A woman stands in front of TV screens broadcasting the news that Russian troops launched their attack on Ukraine, in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A view of Ukraine’s Motherland Monument in Kyiv Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The threat of war has shredded Ukraine’s economy, and many Ukrainians are asking why they are the ones suffering instead of Russia. The pressure from Russian troops has closed international offices, canceled flights and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in investment to dry up within weeks. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Ukrainian servicemen scan belongings of people crossing from Ukrainian government controlled areas to pro-Russian separatists’ controlled territory in Stanytsia Luhanska, the only crossing point open daily, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Russian armored vehicles are loaded onto railway platforms at a railway station in the region not far from the Russia-Ukraine border, in the Rostov-on-Don region, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. (AP Photo)

People attend a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The app of the Russian government newspaper is displayed on an iPhone screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. As the West sounds the alarm about the Kremlin ordering troops into eastern Ukraine and decries an invasion, Russian state media paints a completely different picture. It portrays the move as Moscow coming to the rescue of war-torn areas tormented by Ukraine’s aggression and bringing them much-needed peace. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

Ukrainians gather for “Mariupol is Ukraine” in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., flanked by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., left, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.,holds a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Pelosi says the Russian attack on Ukraine is “an attack on democracy.” Pelosi vowed Wednesday the U.S. is united with world leaders in swiftly imposing sanctions on Putin’s aggression and ensuring financial support for the independent nation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A woman, her fingernails painted in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag, takes part in a protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine, near the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

In this 2020 file photo, activists burn flares during a protest against joint patrols in Donbas by Ukrainian Armed Forces, OSCE Special Monitoring Mission and rebels, near the residence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)