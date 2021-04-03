Piney Point breach: Manatee Co. officials expand evacuation order as wastewater breach continues to grow

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement and public safety officials ramped up evacuations around the Piney Point area in Manatee County Saturday evening with the possibility “growing for a large-scale breach.” Now, officials are hoping their efforts will minimize the amount of water actually being released, preventing a full-on break.

Below are the latest reactions from several Florida government officials as well as the up-to-date information regarding the situation at Piney Point.

Latest updates

Looking ahead to Sunday

Governor Ron DeSantis’ office announced late Saturday evening that he will be holding a press conference in Manatee County Sunday at 11 a.m. to provide updates regarding Piney Point.

Later on that day, Manatee County Public Safety officials expect to hold another press conference with members of the media at 2 p.m., barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Evacuation order expanded

Manatee County Public Safety officials announced at 6 p.m. Saturday that the evacuation orders surrounding Piney Point have been expanded yet again.

The original evacuation zone has expanded one-half mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road.

Manatee County Government

The closure of U.S. 41 will be expanded south from Buckeye Road to Moccasin Wallow Road. Moccasin Wallow Road will be closed west of 38th Avenue East.

Officials say there are now an estimated 316 households in the evacuation area. Those affected will be receiving an emergency alert to evacuate shortly.

If residents within the evacuation zone need help, please call 311.

Between two to three million gallons per day of saltwater continues to flow out of the pond, but the chances are increasing that a large section of the pond will wash away causing an uncontrolled release that would send as much as 380 million gallons of process water rushing out.

Governor DeSantis issues state of emergency for 3 counties

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order Saturday night declaring a state of emergency in Hillsborough, Manatee, and Pinellas counties due to these counties’ proximity to the Piney Point phosphogypsum stacks.

DeSantis’ order states that the site “is an imminent hazard” that could create “an immediate and substantial danger to human health, safety, welfare and the environment.”

Manatee County officials hold press conference

During a 2 p.m. press conference with multiple Manatee County officials, County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said crews have worked overnight trying to reinforce the wall of the breached area of the gypsum stack, however, “those effects were, sadly, unsuccessful.”

Manatee County Director of Public Safety Jake Saur said around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, onsite engineers determined the situation at Piney Point was escalating, leading to an extension of the evacuation orders in place.

Now, crews are working to control the outflow at the breach of between two and three million gallons of water per day.

Acting Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said if a full break were to happen, county officials are preparing for the “potential of about 600 million gallons (of water) within a matter of seconds and minutes leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area.”

Evacuation alerts

Officials upgraded the area to a complete evacuation at 11 a.m. after engineers deemed the situation to be “escalating.” Evacuation notices were sent to anyone one mile to the north of the phosphogypsum stacks and a half-mile to the south.

Officials told WFLA’s Niko Clemmons late Saturday morning they believe the leaking stack could collapse at any moment — meaning the release of hundreds of millions of gallons of wastewater.

The Manatee County Public Safety Department tweeted the first evacuation notice just after 6 p.m. Friday. Another emergency phone alert was sent out around 11 a.m. Saturday ordering people in the area to evacuate “NOW.”

All residents in the threatened area had evacuated by 2:30 p.m., county officials said.

Pumps are running around the clock attempting to remove as much water from the pond as quickly as possible. Every moment the pond goes without a total breach in the barrier lessens the chance of a complete uncontrolled release.

8 On Your Side’s Niko Clemmons spoke with Ron Knight, a local chemist. Knight says 15 years ago, he and another microbiologist did some studies on the water in the retention pond. But he remembers then the county faced similar problems.

“Nobody seemed to be interested at the time and have waited 20 years and nothing much has changed,” Knight said.

He also lives a few miles from the reservoir. He believes this is an issue someone should have handled a long time ago.

“I just wish they would come up with a plan and not wait another 20 years until this happens again,” Knight said. “Something needs to be done.”

Road Closures

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are turning vehicles around on US-41. The road will be closed at 113th Street East in Manatee County and at College Avenue in Hillsborough County until further notice.

Drivers heading south will need to detour onto College Avenue, travel east and access I-75.

Reaction from Florida officials

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Manatee County just before 2 p.m.

“Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a state of emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery,” the governor tweeted.

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried sent a letter to the governor’s officer Saturday afternoon requesting that he “convene an emergency session of the Florida Cabinet, in person or telephonic, to discuss a plan for remediation actions with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection” in response to the imminent environmental disaster.

I have requested that @GovRonDeSantis convene an emergency meeting of the Florida Cabinet for a briefing by @FLDEPNews Secretary @NoahValenstein on the imminent #PineyPoint disaster.



🚨 If you are in the area, follow directions from local officials and evacuate NOW if ordered. pic.twitter.com/3UUz4VikO5 — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) April 3, 2021

Senator Rick Scott’s office also addressed the situation at Piney Point, telling News Channel 8, that the Republican senator will continue “to monitor the situation closely and is available to secure any federal assistance necessary. Residents should follow state and local guidance.”

Senator Marco Rubio released the following statement concerning the Piney Point plant and current evacuations in place:

“The recent reports about HRK’s efforts to stabilize a reservoir at Piney Point in Manatee County are of grave concern, as are the possible environmental impacts to Tampa Bay. My office has been in direct communication with both the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Manatee County. I stand ready to facilitate any response needed from the Federal Government.”

U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan released a statement Saturday evening calling for the federal EPA to help the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Manatee County with the imminent collapse of Piney Point.

“The federal EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) just assured me they are going to work to ‘get boots on the ground’ in Manatee County to help confront the contaminated water crisis at Piney Point. I called the EPA to make sure all hands are on deck to deal with this emerging threat at the abandoned fertilizer plant. The EPA’s regional water division director assured me: ‘I understand your concern, I understand the urgency, I am very concerned myself.’ We need all the assistance we can get now that state officials have warned a breach of the holding pond containing millions of gallons of contaminated water is imminent. This has become a full-blown emergency and we need to take every step possible to protect public health and reduce the impact on homes, businesses and the environment. I appreciate that Gov. DeSantis and Manatee County have declared a state of emergency, but we need the EPA’s assistance as well. And when the time comes, I want to make sure the owner of the property, HRK Holdings, is held accountable for failing over the years to properly protect the public. We’ve known for years that the holding ponds of contaminated water were running out of capacity and threatening the region. But for now, we need to focus on the emergency at hand and contain the impact of more than 400 million gallons of contaminant flowing into the region. The EPA’s financial and technical assistance could be invaluable in ensuring the containment and disposal of the contaminated water.”

Later Saturday evening, Buchanan announced via Twitter that the federal Environmental Protection Agency told him an on-scene coordinator will be leaving Atlanta and will head to Piney Point Sunday to assess the “emerging crisis.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.