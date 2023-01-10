While it wasn’t around long, the 16-inch Big New Yorker has gained a cult following over the years, Pizza Hut claims. (Pizza Hut/Yum! Brands)

(WXIN) — After more than two decades, Pizza Hut is bringing back the “Big New Yorker” and its huge, foldable slices.

The pizza, which debuted in 1999, was designed to mimic the size and “build” of New York-style pizza and its oversized slices, according to Pizza Hut.

“The Big New Yorker is inspired by the spirit of New York with an XL pizza that is as big and bold as the city that never sleeps,” says Pizza Hut of the returning item, which comes topped with marinara sauce, extra cheese and seasoning meant to evoke an “authentic New York pizzeria build.” Customers will be able to get it with double pepperoni or another topping of their choosing. Extra cheese or toppings are available for additional charges.

While it wasn’t around long, the 16-inch Big New Yorker has gained a cult following over the years, Pizza Hut claims.

“Since being retired from the menu, there have been numerous different requests for Pizza Hut to bring back The Big New Yorker,” reads a press release issued by Pizza Hut. The company also cited social media activity, Reddit threads and a Change.org petition “with thousands of signatures” for its decision to put the pizza back on menus.

Prices for the Big New Yorker start at $13.99. Pizza Hut said the item will be available starting Feb. 1 for a limited time. Hut Rewards members will be able to get it a day early on Jan. 31.