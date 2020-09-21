MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are being treated for non life-threatening injuries after a single-engine plane went down while trying to land at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Sunday night.
The call came in at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The plane took down power wires as it landed, knocking out power to customers in the area.
Investigators from the FAA were called to the scene. They will be at the scene all night long. Count on Eyewitness News for continuing coverage of this breaking story.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Vigil held at local courthouse in wake of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing
- Radio One Richmond and Virginia Career Works team up for virtual job fair
- 72nd Emmy Awards: The Winners
- Plane down in Pennsylvania
- Protecting Yourself While Working From Home