JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Planet Fitness has taken the initiative to save its members some money while gym attendance nationwide has halted.
Planet Fitness announced on its Facebook page Friday that all memberships had been temporarily frozen and members would not be charged during the closures.
For those who were just billed prior to the closures, adjustments will be made on the next billing cycle.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Bryant & Stratton College
- Planet Fitness freezes memberships during virus closures, will not charge members
- StormTracker 8: Rain Showers and Chilly
- CVS to provide bonuses, add benefits, hire 50K in response to COVID-19
- How long does coronavirus live on certain surfaces?