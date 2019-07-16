Planned Parenthood leader cites ‘philosophical differences’ behind her ouster

FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2012 file photo, Dr. Leana Wen stands in the emergency department at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, during her medical residency. On Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, Wen, an immigrant from China who has been Baltimore’s health commissioner for nearly four years, was named as the new president of Planned Parenthood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(WRIC) — Leana Wen, the president of Planned Parenthood, stepped down Tuesday after less than a year on the job. Dr. Wen announced the news on Twitter after stating the Planned Parenthood Board held a “secret meeting” where they voted to end her employment.

Wen, who was appointed as Planned Parenthood’s new leader in September, cited philosophical differences between herself and the board for the reason behind the decision.

“I just learned that the PFFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting,” Wen tweeted. “We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood. My statement to come shortly.”

