Planning a summer getaway? BBB wants you to look out for scams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen, many are already planning their getaway. But before jumping online to book that trip, you should be warned about viral travel scams going around.

The Better Business Bureau says to watch out for hidden fees and always book with a credible site, don’t use public wi-fi, plan ahead – give yourself time to research and make the best decision. Get all the details before making that final payment.

Avoid broad searches with phrases like “Best deals” and “Cheap vacations.”

And finally, avoid posing to social media. While you may be excited to tell people, never post when or where you’re going.