Police: 4-year-old girl shot by neighbor cleaning gun

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police have a charged a man they say accidentally shot his 4-year-old neighbor while cleaning his shotgun.

Providence police say 22-year-old Lisandro Vicario Rodriguez was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of firing in a compact area, criminal negligence and assault.

Police say Rodriguez was cleaning a shotgun in his apartment at about 2 a.m. Friday when the gun went off, and the shot went through the floor into the apartment below, striking the girl in the left side of the chest while she slept.

Rodriguez took the girl to the hospital, where she is recovering.

The case was not listed in online court records and it was not clear of Rodriguez had a lawyer.

