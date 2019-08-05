Live Now
President Trump delivers remarks on weekend mass shootings

Police: 7 injured in overnight shooting at Chicago park

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say seven people were injured in an early morning shooting at a park on the city’s West Side.

Authorities say a group of people was standing in Douglas Park around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when someone fired shots from a black Camaro.

Seven people were hit.

A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Six other people ranging in age from 19 to 25 were hospitalized in stable condition for gunshot wounds.

No one is in custody. Authorities are investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events