Police arrest man accused of beating, kidnapping woman on video New Year’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing kidnapping and domestic violence battery charges after Las Vegas police arrested him for beating and dragging a woman into his car on New Year’s Day.

Darnell Rodgers, 23, was arrested Thursday morning after public tips led police to him and the victim, police said.

“This is an absolutely violent crime,” said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Captain Dennis O’Brien during a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss details of the case.

According to O’Brien the man and woman are in a relationship and share a 1-month-old baby. The two got into an argument in the car after leaving a New Year’s Eve party. The woman ran from the vehicle to a random home where surveillance video captured images of Rodgers beating the woman and dragging her back to the car. The young child was in the vehicle.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the matter to contact Las Vegas authorities at 702-828-3111.

WARNING: This video may be upsetting to watch:

Police received a call from the homeowner — whose video surveillance system — captured the incident. Police released the video in hopes of quickly identifying the man and woman and received several tips that led them to Rodgers and the woman.

He was arrested at the Park Eighty Apartment complex on Sirrus Avenue near Arville Street just north of W. Desert Inn Road, according to reports from neighbors.

Rodger is facing charges for kidnapping and domestic battery.

Metro police released the video in an attempt to identify the man and find the woman. The video was recorded around 12:48 a.m. on New Year’s day in a neighborhood near Warm Springs Road and I-215.

