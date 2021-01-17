Police arrest woman impersonating law enforcement officer after a man tried to enter DC checkpoint with loaded gun

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Capitol Police say they have arrested a woman at an inauguration security checkpoint for impersonating a law enforcement officer, one day after arresting a Virginia man for trying to get through a checkpoint armed with a gun, ammunition and fake credentials.

The woman attempted to pass through a security checkpoint Saturday by showing a military challenge coin and saying she was a law enforcement officer, Capitol Police said. When questioned, the woman drove off but was later stopped. She was charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, failure to obey an officer and fleeing law enforcement. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Federal authorities said Wesley Allen Beeler, of Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested Friday after he tried to make his way through security checkpoints in downtown D.C., which have been put in place ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Court dcouments say Beeler drove his pick-up truck through a checkpoint at North Capitol and E Street NE close to the Capitol just after 6:30 p.m. Friday. Beeler arrived at the checkpoint and showed officers his fake inauguration credentials in an effort to get inside the perimeter, authorities said.

Officers asked Beeler if he had any weapons and he admitted he was carrying a Glock semi-automatic pistol in the armrest of his truck, court documents said. The handgun was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition and a round chamber ready to fire, authorities said. 509 rounds of ammunition, a twenty-one 12 gauge shotgun shell, and a handgun magazine were also recovered in the vehicle.

It is not clear what Beeler was planning to do once inside the secured perimeter.

Beeler was arrested for several offenses, including possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.

The latest attempt to breach the Capitol comes as parts of Washington, D.C., are locked down Saturday, as law enforcement officials are ready for possible armed protests in an effort to prevent the kind of violent attack that rattled the nation on Jan. 6.

The mayor of Washington, D.C. is encouraging everyone to stay away from the Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day.

“I want to reiterate my request to Americans to enjoy this 59th inauguration of the president and vice president from home,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

