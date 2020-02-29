Police chase stolen ambulance in Philadelphia, nab driver

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver of a stolen ambulance has been nabbed after leading police on a chase through Philadelphia that lasted more than an hour.

A police spokesman says the man tried to run over an officer who shot him three times before the chase began.

The officer was struck and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man stole the emergency vehicle as authorities responded to reports of a domestic disturbance requiring medical attention at a motel.

His name wasn’t immediately released as he has yet to be charged with a crime. He was taken to a hospital.