Police expect all 9 injured in Providence shooting to recover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The identities of nine victims who were wounded in what police believe to be the largest shooting in Providence’s history will be released from the hospital later on Friday, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré.

The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Carolina Avenue. Of the nine victims, Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said eight were shot, and one was injured from glass shards.

Paré said they believe all of the victims, eight men and one woman ranging in age between 19 and 25, will recover. Two victims were in critical condition, one still remains in serious condition, he added, with some already released from the hospital.

According to Clements, the shooting was not random and stemmed from a feud between two groups.

Paré said the investigation revealed one group who had three to five firearms drove up in front of a home and opened gunfire on three to five individuals who were on or around the porch area.

At least two individuals then opened gunfire back towards the group in the car, according to Paré, and there was a total of 20 to 30 shots fired in the incident.

Clements said by federal standards this was a mass shooting.

“Despite our best efforts, we’ve taken a lot of guns off the street this year. Almost double the amount of last year. We’ve spoken about that. We don’t shy away from the fact we have a gun issue in this city. It’s unfortunate that young men in this community have no regard for life at times,” Clements noted.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said they are not going to allow these things to happen and that if they do, they aren’t going to go unnoticed and will not go without a community response.

“What happened last night is very clear, there are too many guns and there are too many young people in our community ready to use them,” Elorza said. “We have to address this issue from both of those angles.”

Law enforcement analysis and former State Police Col. Steven O’Donnell joined 12 News This Morning and said there have been different “turf” issues that have happened over decades.

“My guess this would be some type of retaliation for something that happened previously and found an opportunity, they showed up, and this time they were shooting and the other perpetrators shot back,” O’Donnell said.

Elorza said in response to the incident, Providence Police will be stepping up patrols in the neighborhood.

“A lot needs to be done, the conversation needs to happen, these are gangs, they’re criminal gangs, they should be targeted by state, local, and federal agencies,” O’Donnell said.

No arrests have been made, but detectives worked through the night interviewing victims in the hospital. Police say they have a good idea of who they believe to be responsible for the shooting.

Paré added that they are still trying to identify others involved at the scene who were not injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

In just five months into the year, Clements says the city has already seen 19 gunshot wound victims and seven homicides by gunfire.