Police department in North Carolina debuts new device to subdue suspects

Police in one North Carolina city have a new tool to be able to bring dangerous suspects under control.

This is what’s called the bola-wrap.

Police in Edenton, North Carolina demonstrated the hand-held device Friday morning.

When fired by an officer at a suspect, a kevlar tether with hooks shoots-out, wrapping around the target.

The device’s creator and police say if used correctly, it can de-escalate a dangerous situation, perhaps better than a taser or gun.

“This gives us an extra tool to be able to take someone into custody without using a high level of force,” said Police chief Henry King.

Chief King says once his officers go through training, they’ll have the device to use on the street if necessary.