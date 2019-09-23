Police: Father kills baby, himself after separation

JOLIET, Ill. (WGN/CNN) – Police in Illinois say a 35-year-old man killed his one-year-old baby inside a home before taking his own life.

It happened Saturday afternoon in Joliet.

An officer was dispatched to a domestic disturbance.

The officer reportedly heard gunshots as they arrived on the scene and found a 32-year-old woman and her 9-year-old girl suffering from fresh injuries.

The mother told police her husband, who she was separated from, was inside with their baby.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man but were unsuccessful.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and when all attempts at communicating with the man failed, they breached the door.

After they searched the home, they discovered the 35-year-old man and baby dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The mother and her daughter were transported to the hospital and treated for injuries.