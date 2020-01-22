Police find 16-year-old boy weighing 26 pounds inside home

The victim has since gained weight and now weights 45 pounds

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after a 16-year-old nonverbal boy was found severely malnourished inside her home, weighing only 26 pounds.

Elisabet Estrada, 41, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and child endangerment after the Franklin County Children and Youth Services notified police.

Chambersburg police responded to a home on Kelhigh Drive to assist Children and Youth Services on Oct. 24 and discovered the boy.

The 16-year-old boy was admitted to Hershey Medical Center, weighing just 26 pounds. Children and Youth responded to the address to check the welfare of siblings and set up a “safety plan” if necessary. According to police, the other siblings in the home were in good condition.

Children and Youth Services reported the mother hadn’t used any therapy or early intervention services since 2005.

The child “ruminated his food,” as if he didn’t have the ability to get food at home. When he had food, he regurgitated and re-ate it, according to police.

According to court documents, the victim remained at Hershey Medical Center until Dec. 2. He gained 2.2 pounds during his first two days and weighed 45 pounds at the time of his discharge.

Estrada was put in Franklin County Jail on Jan. 17 on $25,000 bail.

LATEST HEADLINES: