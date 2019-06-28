1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Police identify ‘person of interest’ in missing college student case

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah police say they have spoken with a person of interest in the disappearance of a college student missing for 10 days and are trying to find a mattress that had been at the man’s home.

Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown released a photo of the mattress on Thursday and asked for whoever might have taken it to call police.

The homeowner is not in custody and his name was not made public.

The announcement came after police searched the man’s home for about 19 hours and were seen going inside it with shovels and police dogs.

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, disappeared on June 17 after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a park, where police say she met someone at about 3 a.m. and did not seem distressed.

The man’s home is about five miles (8 kilometers) from the park.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events