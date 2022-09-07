MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Tuesday that detectives from its Major Crimes Division arrested a man for the murder of a special deputy sheriff that took place more than five decades ago.

Someone shot Capt. James Tappen Hall at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road in Rockville on Oct. 23, 1971. He died three days later.

Investigators think Hall interrupted a burglary at the time he was shot.

Capt. James Tappen Hall

On Sept. 1, 2022, detectives arrested the person whom they believe killed Hall.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said it would provide more information about the arrest at a news conference on Wednesday, including how investigators identified the person arrested and how they found that person.

The department said Hall’s children would be there at the news conference.