ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Two suspects stole 10 handguns from a shooting range in Ashburn on Monday, police said.

Police said that the burglary happened between 3:45 and 4:50 a.m. at the Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle. Both people were wearing zip-up jackets or sweatshirts with hoods, face masks and gloves.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was leading the investigation. They said that the suspects left in a dark sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Michael Rivera at (703) 777-1021.