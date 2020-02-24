1  of  6
Breaking News
Skeletal remains identified as missing King William County woman New Virginia law ends D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s bid for resentencing Virginia lawmakers pass bill ending Lee-Jackson holiday Local student arrested after bragging about having handgun on school grounds, superintendent says Police: Newport News man tries to hijack GRTC bus Katherine Johnson, one of NASA Langley’s ‘Hidden Figures,’ dies at 101

Police K9 killed in line of duty will be buried in one-of-a-kind casket

U.S. & World

by: CNN Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HERRIMAN CITY, Utah (CNN) — A police dog that was killed in action in Utah is being buried in a custom coffin.

Hondo, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, served with Herriman City’s police department and helped with more than 100 felony arrests.

On Feb. 13, Hondo suffered a fatal gunshot wound as he helped apprehend a suspect in Salt Lake City.

The department asked a company called Rawtin Garage to paint his casket.

It features an image of Hondo and symbols of his service.

HPD Chief Troy Carr said Hondo died so his handler could live.

A public service for Hondo will take place on Feb. 29.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events