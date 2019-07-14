Police kill man attempting to set fire to ICE facility

WASHINGTON (CNN/WRIC) — Police in Washington shot and killed a man they say was trying to burn down an immigration detention center.

Officer say the shooting took place early Saturday outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s northwest detention center.

Authorities stated that a man tried to set the building and parked cars on fire.

“What is clear is that somebody died right outside their detention center,” said an ICE protestor. “The detention center is a dangerous place.”

The incident came a day before ICE raids were set to begin in 10 major cities Sunday, by order of President Donald Trump.

“Four officers shot at the suspect,” said Officer Loretta Cool, with Tacoma Police.

The man killed was identified as 69-year-old William Van Spronsen.

The four officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leaving, pending an investigation, which is standard procedure.