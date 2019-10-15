Police: Man drives to police station with body in car, tells officers he killed 3 others

(CNN) — A man is in police custody after he walked into a Mount Shasta California Police Department and confessed to killing four people.

One of the bodies was in the trunk of the car that he drove to the police station.

“He showed up at the police department, in this car, with the body,” Capt. Josh Simon said.

Three other victims were more than 200 miles away in his Roseville apartment.

So far, police haven’t identified the suspect nor the victims and they don’t know when the crimes happened.

But they said told reporters they don’t believe this is a random crime.

Roseville police think the suspect and victims knew each other.

But they are still putting the pieces together, trying to figure out what happened.

“The detectives both at the scene here and detectives at the scene up in Mount Shasta are really trying to backtrack and figure out are there additional crimes that are committed. Are there additional scenes? That’s information that I just don’t know.”

Police plan to hold a news conference on Tuesday.