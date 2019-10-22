Police officer buys children car seats instead of ticketing their mom

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ/CNN) – An officer in Milwaukee is being praised for helping a single mother instead of giving her a ticket.

Officer Kevin Zimmerman pulled over Andrella “Lashae” Jackson on October 12 and noticed her three kids weren’t in car seats.

“She said she can’t afford them at this time,” Zimmerman told WTMJ.

“With bills coming up and winter coming up, I got to get coats and boots and shoes and stuff. So it was kind of hard for me,” Jackson said.

So, the officer took matters into his own hands and bought two car seats for her younger children at a Walmart for about $75.

“Not only did he give us the car seats, he actually put them in for me,” Jackson said.

“I didn’t do this to be praised or ‘atta boy’ or anything like that. I did it because I’m a parent and I want nothing to happen to these kids,” Zimmerman said.

The Center for Disease Control says car seats reduce the risk of death to infants by 71 percent and toddlers by 45 percent.

“I got three kids at home. If this were to happen to my kids, I would be devastated the rest of my life,” Zimmerman said.

“He’s awesome. I really love him. I really appreciate everything he did for us,” said Jackson.

Zimmerman has been with the Milwaukee Police Department for about 12 years.