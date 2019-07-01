1  of  5
Police: Person shot, wounded at shopping mall near Pentagon

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say a person has been shot and wounded at a popular shopping mall near the Pentagon.

Arlington County Police spokeswoman Kirby Clark tells reporters that it happened early Tuesday afternoon in the parking garage of the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City.

She says two people were engaged in a struggle before one of them was shot. The wounded person was rushed to the hospital after police arrived. WJLA reports that person’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police officers photograph bullets and a firearm magazine at a crime scene following a shooting at the parking garage for the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, also known as Pentagon City Mall, Monday, July 1, 2019, in Arlington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Clark says a gun was recovered at the scene and that both people who were involved have been identified. She says police are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

