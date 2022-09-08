UVALDE, Texas (KETK/NEXSTAR) — Police in Uvalde, Texas, are investigating a shooting at the Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday night, where police say people were injured. The Texas city has remained in international headlines since May 24, when 21 people — including 19 children — were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School.

According to a Facebook statement on Thursday, officers responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Controversy has pervaded in Uvalde, which has about 16,000 residents, in the months following the school shooting, which is the third-deadliest in U.S. history. Questions about response time and actions of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department led to national outrage and the August 24 firing of police chief Pete Arredondo.

NOTE: While Thursday’s shooting happened in Uvalde, police have not given any indication of relation to the Robb Elementary School shooting. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday the shooting is suspected to be gang-related, though that information is preliminary.

Uvalde Memorial Park is about 1.3 miles away from Robb Elementary, which is scheduled to be demolished.

This is a developing story.