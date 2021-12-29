POLICE: Teen crashes after night of drinking in the Outer Banks, servers and passengers face charges

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old VCU student was seriously hurt in a crash last month and police suspect she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to a release from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, 18-year-old Skylar Menteer was driving in Currituck County on Saturday, Nov. 27, when she crashed her car and suffered serious injuries.

The release said that Menteer and four other women, who are all 19-years-old, purchased mixed drinks at two Mexican restaurants in Kill Devil Hills before the collision.

Police have charged all of them with purchasing, possessing and consuming alcohol. The following teens are listed as suspects:

Skylar Menteer, 18, of Currituck County

Brooke Martin, 19, of Currituck County

Hannah Dozier, 19, of Currituck County

Emma Brumsey, 19, of Currituck County

Gabrielle Pennington, 19, Currituck County

The restaurant employees who served the underage women are also facing charges. The Alcohol Law Enforcement release said that 3 Tequilas Restaurante Mexicano employee Juan Carlos Sanchez Torres and Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant employee Ashley M. Trochez Lanza have been charged for selling alcoholic beverages to people under the age of 21.

Both of the restaurants are at risk of losing their ABC permits which allow them to serve alcohol.

“Incidents like this are occurring far too frequently. We have seen a sharp increase in underage individuals being involved in serious vehicle crashes after consuming alcoholic beverages,” said Eric Swain, ALE Special Agent in Charge of the Greenville district. “We take these cases very seriously and any businesses serving underage patrons need to be held accountable.”

A fundraising page circulating after the crash stated that Menteer is a freshman at VCU and she was severely injured in the crash. The Black Pelican Seafood Company, a restaurant in Kill Devil Hills, shared the fundraising page saying that she is an employee there. The page does not mention any involvement of alcohol in the crash.