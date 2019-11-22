Police: Thieves use truck to pull door off store, steal 12 pack of Faygo

by: Ariel Cochran

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Alabama say a trio of thieves went to extreme measures to get a 12 pack of Faygo.

It happened at the Big Boys convenience store in Tarrant, Alabama.

The suspects drove a white Ford Ranger. In the early hours of Thursday morning, the males tied a chain from the Ford Ranger to the front door of the business. The suspects then pulled the door off the hinges using the truck.

One of the suspects then entered the store and obtained a 12 pack of Faygo sodas. The suspect exited the store with the sodas, committing theft.

Tarrant police ask that if anyone has information on the suspects in this case, they are asked to contact police at 205-849-2811.

