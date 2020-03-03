Police: UPS employee arrested after making mass shooting threat

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – A UPS employee has been arrested after sending threatening text messages to his employer about planning a mass shooting at the Sunnyvale facility, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 1, officials received a report of the messages being sent by the employee, 32-year-old Thomas Andrews from Sunnyvale.

An investigation immediately began finding that Andrews was a registered owner of four handguns and a rifle.

Authorities found Andrews in the area of Fair Oaks Avenue and Maude Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

An enforcement stop was attempted but Andrews led officers on a pursuit onto southbound Highway 101.

CHP assisted in the pursuit which led to the suspect’s arrest on Highway 101 near Bailey Road.

“He challenged officers to a fight, at that time, however, nothing was located in his vehicle at the time,” Deputy Chief Jim Choi said.

A search warrant was obtained by detectives for his residence.

During the search, authorities found more than 20,000 rounds of handgun and rifle ammunition, multiple high capacity magazines, five tactical style rifles, one shotgun, three handguns, and body armor.

“The amount of ammunition located in the bags and the magazines, just the capability of him moving all of that was just alarming,” Choi said.

Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety

Tactical backpacks with ammunition inside were also set up near the apartment’s front door, authorities say.

“We believe based upon the circumstances his behavior, the weapons the ammunition, that our officers prevented a mass shooting a workplace active shooter,” Choi said.

Andrews was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail for criminal threats, evading police, driving under the influence and several counts of weapon violations.

As the investigation continues, authorities ask you to contact them at (408) 730-7712 if you have any information.