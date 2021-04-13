Police: Woman breaks into Michigan home, climbs into bed with couple

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan couple woke up in the early hours of Monday morning after a strange woman broke into their home and slipped into bed with them, police say.

The Quincy Township couple told investigators the 22-year-old woman climbed into their bed around 2 a.m. and refused to leave, Michigan State Police said in a news release Tuesday. The woman, from Jonesville, seemed to be under the influence, and thought it was her own home.

The husband and wife ultimately succeeded in forcing her out of their Maple Road house without using the gun they had in the home, police said.

She then took off in her car.

After the couple described her to police, troopers found her on the side of the road at Wildwood Road near N Ray Quincy Road, and arrested her for home invasion and drunken disorderly conduct. She says she does not remember going into the home, police say.

Police have not yet released her name.