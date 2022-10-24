RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After nobody took home the top prize on Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for tonight’s drawing has increased to one of the largest in history — an estimated $325 million.

Tonight’s jackpot is the eighth largest in the history of the game, coming dangerously close to the number seven spot of $632.6 million won back in January.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

$1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN) $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI) $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA) $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD) $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA) $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY) $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI) $625 Million (Estimated): Oct. 24, 2022 $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013 (FL) $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

Tonight’s drawing will occur at 10:59 p.m., with prizes ranging from $2 to $632.6 million. Tickets can be bought at any Virginia Lottery retailer, or at valottery.com.

If a ticket matches all six numbers during tonight’s drawing, the winner will have a choice to receive either the full amount in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $299.8 million before taxes.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were 19-25-48-55-60, and the Powerball number was 18.