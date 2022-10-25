RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the nationwide Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed, so does it grow. The $700 million jackpot is now the fifth largest in the game’s history.

If you’re feeling lucky, the next drawing for the jackpot will take place Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10:59 p.m. EST.

While the all-cash option for Monday night’s drawing was an estimated $299.8 million, for Wednesday, one lucky winner may walk away with an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots to date:

$1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN) $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI) $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA) $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD) $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA)

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54. The Powerball number was 16.

Tickets can be bought at any Virginia Lottery retailer, or at valottery.com.