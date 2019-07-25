Pregnant waitress receives $1K tip; note ‘Best wishes with the baby!’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WTEN/CNN) — A server at a New York restaurant became $1,000 richer in a matter of minutes.

Nicole Tremblay said it was a normal afternoon at Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern in Saratoga Springs until one customer made a big difference.

She served a man lunch and the gratuity he left was $1,000 on the tip line.

Her reaction?

“Complete shock … wasn’t expecting it at all. He was just here eating lunch by himself,” Tremblay said. “We just had a couple good conversations.”

She didn’t get the chance to thank the generous man. He left before she saw the receipt. But she wants him to know just how grateful she is.

“First of all, thank you so much. I wish there was words I could put together to show how genuinely appreciative I am of this,” Tremblay said. “But there’s literally nothing I could say.”

Tremblay is 5-and-a-half months pregnant. She is going to use the $1,000 to begin savings for her baby daughter.

As for the mystery customer, he wasn’t a regular at the Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern. However, he did leave a note that said “Best wishes with the baby!”