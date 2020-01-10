Pregnant woman loses unborn child in crash minutes after her baby shower

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (CNN) – A Mississippi man says his pregnant daughter lost her baby after she was struck by a hit and run driver.

Maurice Pruitt Sr. says his daughter, Mashayla Harper had just left her baby shower Saturday afternoon when she was involved in a car accident.

At the hospital, doctors told the family that the 24-year-old suffered severe trauma, including abdominal, knee and leg injuries and that she lost her unborn child.

According to CNN affiliate WDAM, Harper was 36 weeks pregnant.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Harper fled the scene, but was apprehended late Saturday.

James Gilbert, 35, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, according to WDAM. It is unclear whether he has legal representation.

