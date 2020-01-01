President Trump spent 1 of every 5 days at golf club in 2019

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND – JULY 10: Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. The controversial ?100m course opens to the public on Sunday July 15. Further plans to build hotels and homes on the site have been put on hold until a decision has been made on the building of an offshore windfarm nearby. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CNN NEWSOURCE) — In 2019, President Donald Trump fit in more than a few rounds of golf.

This year alone, he spent at least 86 days at a golf club, or one out of every five days.

According to CNN’s tally, the president spent has at least 252 days at a Trump golf club and 333 days at a Trump property during his time in office.

Trump joins a long list of presidents with a love of the game, although he was a frequent critic of former President Barack Obama and his time spent hitting the links.